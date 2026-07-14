Denise O’Sullivan heading back stateside after joining Gotham FC on one-year loan deal

Denise O’Sullivan has agreed a one-year loan to move from Liverpool to Gotham FC with the New Jersey/New York club obligated to make the deal a permanent transfer.

The 32-year-old only signed for Liverpool in January for a €350,000 fee after 10 years in America at Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage, where she won two NWSL titles.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Gotham FC and return to the NWSL,” said O’Sullivan. “This club has established itself as one of the top teams in the world with an incredible culture and ambition to compete for every trophy. I can’t wait to meet my team-mates, get to work and do everything I can to help this club continue its success.”

Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC, said: “Denise has established herself as one of the world’s top midfielders through her performances in both the NWSL and on the international stage. Her quality on both sides of the ball and her ability to elevate those around her will make us a better team.”

In O’Sullivan’s six months at Liverpool, the Republic of Ireland vice-captain helped the club avoid relegation from the WSL and reach the FA Cup semi-final.