Bradley hopes Shamrock Rovers have regained their true identity after win over Dundalk

Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Champions League First qualifying round (first leg)

Víkingur Reykjavík v Shamrock Rovers

Víkingsvöllur, 7.45pm, live on LOITV

Following back-to-back defeats, the second especially disappointing at Sligo Rovers, Stephen Bradley spoke of Shamrock Rovers having regained their identity after last Thursday’s 1-0 home win over Dundalk.

The League of Ireland champions now need to show their true face in Europe when they begin their Champions League qualification campaign in Iceland, familiar territory on which they slumped out of Uefa’s premier competition at the first hurdle last year to Breidablik.

“We just looked a lot more like ourselves in terms of our identity,” said Bradley of their return to winning ways against Dundalk.

“We need to bring that. If we bring that over the two legs we’ve a chance of winning the tie. If we don’t it won’t be enough because these are a good side,” he added of the task ahead, starting on Víkingsvöllur’s artificial surface “Like Breidablik (who beat Rovers home and away) last year, they’re well coached and all their triggers are good. It’s going to be a good tie, 50-50.”

Víkingur have lost just once in 14 games as they sit five points clear at the top of the Icelandic league table. They’ve also won five and drawn the other of their last six home legs in Europe.

While their manager Arnar Gunnlaugsson came to watch Rovers last Thursday, Bradley and his staff have likewise done their due diligence on Rovers’ opponents. “They are really dangerous. A really high percentage of their goals come from crosses – we’re going to have to be really good to stop that. But I genuinely believe we can hurt them going the other way.

“It has the makings of a really good tie. I do believe if we’re fully focused and bring our identity to the game over the two legs I believe we have enough to go through.”

With that in mind, Bradley believes he has better options, especially out wide, ahead of this year’s foray into Europe.

“Neil (Farrugia) is back, Trevor (Clarke) is fit, Darragh Burns is back and we didn’t have those options last year.

“I think it’s really important that you have good options in wide areas when it comes to Europe. You need pace and power and we have that available this year which we didn’t have last year.”

Nonetheless, Rovers continue to have injury absentees elsewhere with striker Rory Gaffney still sidelined while Graham Burke, scorer of their only goal from a penalty in Europe last year, is also out along with fellow midfielder Aaron McEneff and defender Lee Grace.