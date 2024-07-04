Shamrock Rovers searching for themselves as they aim to get back on track against Dundalk

“We just know we have to be better.”

That is the rallying cry of manager Stephen Bradley as Shamrock Rovers cling to the fast-fading aspiration of claiming a historic five league titles in a row.

Last week’s 2-0 humbling at Sligo Rovers was the champions’ seventh league loss of the year, already more than in any of their four-in-a-row seasons.

A run of two wins in their last nine games, and just four goals in their last six, has Rovers languishing 15 points off leaders Shelbourne in fourth place in the Premier Division table. That is most worrying form in advance of their Champions League first qualifying round tie against Vikingur Reykjavik, the first leg of which is in Iceland next Tuesday.

“In Sligo, it wasn’t us by any stretch of the imagination at any point in the game,” said Bradley. “So we have to be better and get back to what we do, get our identity back and everything else will look after itself off the back of that.

“It’s about getting back to us and last Friday just wasn’t us. So that will be the aim against Dundalk, to get back to what we do. We know if we do that, we’re more than capable of winning games, but we have to get back to that.”

A first win of the season over a Dundalk side that, apart from a 1-1 draw at Tallaght Stadium on the opening night, has not been out of the bottom two all year would be most welcome.

“I don’t think there’s any hiding away from the fact that obviously we’ve had a lot of injuries and are trying to get bodies back, and get them back without re-injuring them and finding that balance,” added Bradley, who continues without striker Rory Gaffney, while Neil Farrugia, Lee Grace and Seán Kavanagh require late fitness checks.

“But we don’t look for excuses. We’ve set really high standards for ourselves and the league the last few years and that’s what we hold ourselves to.”

Dundalk arrive three points clear of bottom side Drogheda United, but six adrift of Bohemians in the last safe spot.

“There will be a lot of people writing [Rovers] off, but there’s still plenty of football left to play, and I’m sure there will be loads of twists and turns before the end of the season,” said Dundalk manager Jon Daly, who hopes to have new signings Scott McGill, Bobby Faulkner, Hayden Cann, Jad Hakiki and Norman Garbett involved.

Jamie Gullan, scorer of a stunning free-kick in that opening night draw in Tallaght, and Andy Boyle are injury doubts while Dara Keane is out.

It’s top versus bottom at Weavers Park as Shelbourne travel to face Drogheda with Damien Duff’s Reds aiming for a fourth successive win to at least maintain their two-point lead on Derry City, who are at the Showgrounds to meet a Sligo Rovers side energised by last week’s big win.

“Pressure has been mentioned many times, but I think I’m speaking for all the lads, we don’t feel any pressure,” said Duff of Shelbourne, who have been top of the table for four months.

“I’ve been in polar opposite positions in a league when I was a player. Been up the top, been down the bottom, and, believe you me, being down the bottom is not a nice pressure, but up the top is a pleasure.”

Friday’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division: Drogheda United v Shelbourne; Galway United v Bohemians; Sligo Rovers v Derry City; Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (8.0).

First Division: Bray Wanderers v Longford Town; Finn Harps v Kerry; Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers; UCD v Athlone Town; Wexford v Cork City.