FAI Cup draw: Bohemians to host Shamrock Rovers in tie of the second round

Bohemians’ Andy Lyons celebrates scoring the winning goal in the FAI Cup second-round match against Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park in October 2021. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Bohemians will host Shamrock Rovers in the second round of the FAI Cup, one of three all Premier League ties that came out of Thursday’s draw at the National Sports Campus.

Bohs, last year’s beaten finalists, were the victors the last time the sides met in the second round back in 2021, winning 2-1 at Dalymount Park thanks to goals from Ali Coote and Andy Lyons.

The draw threw up another mouthwatering derby, with Drogheda United taking on Dundalk in the all-Louth affair at Weavers Park.

The third all Premier Division clash sees defending champions St Patrick’s Athletic face a tough trip to the Brandywell to take on Derry City.

The derbies are not just confined to the Premier Division, with Wilton United taking on Carrigaline United, two of the five Cork sides from the Munster Senior League to make it through to the second round.

Donegal side Cockhill Celtic face the longest trip of the second round after being drawn away to Premier Division Waterford, leaving the Inishowen Football League an 850km round trip to the RSC.

The second round ties will take place on the week ending July 21st, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s FAI Cup first round, Galway United host Shelbourne in a standout tie as last year’s winners Athlone Town receive a bye into the quarter-finals.

Men’s FAI Cup second round draw

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers; Drogheda United v Dundalk; Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers; Ballyfermot United v Leeds; Cork City v Finn Harps ; Galway United v Longford Town; Treaty United v Killbarrack United; Waterford v Cockhill Celtic; Wayside Celtic v Wexford; Gorey Rangers v UCD; Pike Rovers v Midleton; Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne; Wilton United v Carrigaline United; Cobh Ramblers v Kerry; Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic.

Ties will be played week ending July 21st, 2024

Women’s FAI Cup first round draw

DLR Waves v Whitehall Rangers; Galway United v Shelbourne; Treaty United v Ferns United; Bohemians v Peamount United; Cork City v Douglas Hall; Shamrock Rovers v Wexford; Sligo Rovers v Terenure Rangers

Ties will be played week ending August 4th, 2024