Willian double helps Fulham to dramatic late win over Wolves

Premier League: Fulham 3 Wolves 2

Fulham secured their first win in five matches after Willian scored his second penalty of the night deep into added time. It was awarded when the VAR, Stuart Attwell, told Michael Salisbury to look at the pitchside monitor after João Gomes caught Harry Wilson in the area. Contact seemed slight but it was enough and it was not long before Marco Silva was celebrating a win that moved his side away from the bottom three.

The hosts had made heavy weather of it. As their problems in front of goal faded, so did their ability to defend. Wolves showed character to respond to an early strike from Alex Iwobi and a penalty from Willian in the second half. There were goals from Matheus Cunha and the outstanding Hwang Hee-chan but Gary O’Neil’s side finished empty-handed.

Silva gave an insight into his attacking mindset when he reacted to João Palhinha’s absence through suspension by replacing the midfielder’s steel with the silk of Tom Cairney. It was a move that made Fulham even easier on the eye than usual, their one-touch passing patterns causing problems from the outset, though it came at a cost. After all Palhinha is this side’s driving force, the player Fulham can least do without, and the concern for Silva had to be whether Harrison Reed would hold everything together on his own in defensive midfield.

At least the initial impressions were positive. Fulham made a brisk start and were almost rewarded when Iwobi and Andreas Pereira created an opening for Raúl Jiménez after 40 seconds, only for the former Wolves striker to scuff wide at the near post.

Wolves struggled without the suspended Craig Dawson in defence. Fulham pushed again and went ahead when Iwobi drove inside from the right. The ball came to Willian on the left and Wolves were in trouble when the Brazilian slipped a pass through to Antonee Robinson. The left-back delivered early and Iwobi, whose burst had gone unchecked, was free to open his account for Fulham with a neat finish from close range.

Silva must have been delighted to see one of his attacking midfielders displaying such a thirst for goals. Fulham’s finishers have been meek this season but they were soon threatening again. Only alert goalkeeping from José Sá prevented Jiménez and Cairney from extending the lead.

But while Willian and Iwobi were menacing Wolves on the flanks, it was not long before Tim Ream and Calvin Bassey began to toil without the protection of Palhinha. There was a warning in the 14th minute, Mario Lemina advancing through the middle and releasing Hwang Hee-chan, whose shot hit the bar. Then Jean-Ricner Bellegarde found space on the right. He beat Robinson once, then beat him again before crossing for the unmarked Cunha to head past Bernd Leno at the far post. It was a beautiful goal.

Wolves had recovered from their left wing-back, Rayan Aït-Nouri, limping off with an ankle injury. They were making Fulham’s midfield look soft. It was not a surprise to see their defence grow jittery. Ream was edgy, earning a booking for tugging Hwang’s shirt. Leno was lucky not to concede after losing possession to Hwang. Timothy Castagne made a vital clearance from Toti’s low cross.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates scoring. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Fulham had to find a way of prising control of midfield away from Bellegarde, Lemina and Gomes. Lemina, once so disappointing in Fulham’s colours, had been afforded too much influence. The hosts needed more intensity. They had to give Reed more support and start picking up the loose balls.

There was more urgency at the start of the second half, even though an error from Ream almost resulted in Wolves taking the lead. Fulham were rising to the challenge. They worked to stop Wolves playing out from the back and Cairney turned into a destroyer, dispossessing Lemina with a crunching tackle that allowed Pereira to start another attack.

Chaos ensued. The crowd roared, Pereira moved down the left and Cairney took over. His touch was heavy but it tempted Nélson Semedo into a risky lunge. The Wolves defender arrived a fraction too late and although he made initial contact with the ball, Salisbury was right to point to the spot. Semedo had caught Cairney and when the VAR upheld the decision, Willian was able to restore Fulham’s lead by sending Sá the wrong way from 12 yards.

Wolves were slow to respond. But they held on. Their belief grew after Sá made a crucial stop from Iwobi. Sasa Kalajdzic came on and the tall Austrian striker made his presence felt when he stopped Bassey from clearing his lines. Back came the jitters. Hwang raced on to the loose ball, Ream hauled him down and Salisbury awarded another penalty. It was 2-2 when Hwang fired his shot past Leno.

It seemed that it would end in a draw. But Wilson, on as substitute, had other ideas. Willian made sure from the spot. - Guardian