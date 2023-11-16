FAI ‘regrets’ expenses error and expresses intention to meet gender balance

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill agreed to repay €20,000 in commuting expenses and in lieu of holidays not taken after an accounting error was discovered by an audit commissioned by Sport Ireland. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The FAI has expressed “regret” over erroneous payments to its chief executive officer Jonathan Hill, who received €20,000 in commuting expenses and in lieu of holidays not taken.

Hill has agreed to repay the full amount after an accounting error was discovered by an audit commissioned by Sport Ireland. Hill continues to commute from London but throughout 2023 he has paid his own travel expenses.

“The board of the Football Association of Ireland met yesterday evening to discuss the recent issues surrounding the compliance of the association, with respect to the Memorandum of Understanding with the Government. Regarding the MOU clause relating to CEO remuneration, the board has conducted a full and detailed review of the issue with the Executive. The board regret what happened and is committed to ensuring the lessons learned are fully adopted,” a FAI statement said.

The 12-person FAI board, which includes four women, also discussed the consequences of not achieving 40 per cent gender representation by 2024.

READ MORE

The Government intend to withhold funding if two more women are not added at next month’s AGM. Earlier this month, the general assembly of the FAI voted against a move by its executive that would have allowed it to add two independent female directors to an expanded 14-person board.

“The board have noted the subsequent comments made by Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Thomas Byrne where he clearly outlined the requirement to maintain a 50:50 ratio of football directors to independent directors into 2024 and beyond for the FAI to secure the full financial support of government.

“The FAI board will consult with a cross-section of members in the coming days to discuss potential solutions so that recommendations can be brought forward. It is the FAI board’s intention to meet the requirements outlined by government.”

Meanwhile, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has recalled James McClean, one last time, for the European Championships qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam this Saturday after Festy Ebosele and Will Smallbone were ruled out through injury.

McClean was already due to join the squad in Dublin before Tuesday’s friendly against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, which doubles as his final game in a green shirt before the 34 year old retires from international football. However, the Wrexham winger could feature at the Johan Cruyff Arena as Kenny also has injury concerns around Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene.