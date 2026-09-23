FAI moves fans from pitchside seats to Aviva premium section for Austria game amid protest concerns

Tennis balls were thrown on to the Aviva Stadium pitch during the friendly international against Qatar at the end of may. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The FAI has moved hundreds of fans with pitchside seats for next week’s Nations League game against Austria to elsewhere in the Aviva Stadium amid concerns the game will be interrupted by protests.

Hundreds of Republic of Ireland fans with tickets for seats in the first two rows of the south, east, and west stands were informed by email on Wednesday that they will instead be seated in the stadium’s premium section at no additional cost.

They were told they have been moved to allow “several safety and security measures” to be put in place. They were not consulted in advance, while fan groups were also not informed of the decision ahead of time, despite the fact the FAI met with their umbrella group, the Irish Football Supporters Partnership, as recently as September 10th.

The FAI says the decision was made because the Austria match is being used as a test event for the staging of Euro 2028 games, but FAI sources also admit that the seat moves will help act as a buffer against any potential pitch invasions.

“As part of the preparations for Uefa Euro 2028, the 2026-27 Uefa Nations League fixture between Ireland and Austria in Aviva Stadium on Thursday, October 1st, will see a number of safety and security measures be put in place,” said the FAI in a statement to The Irish Times. “As a result, some ticket holders will be upgraded to premium level for this fixture.”

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Under its obligations as co-hosts, the FAI had to nominate a men’s home international as a test event for Euro 2028, to be observed by Uefa delegates. It is understood the FAI nominated the Austria game as the test event rather than the Kosovo home game in November as it is more likely to draw a larger crowd to the Aviva, figuring the attendance at a later game in the group may be affected if Ireland’s results on the pitch are poor.

The first two rows of seats have been taken out of commission because they will not be used at Euros games, to allow for the installation of larger LED advertising boards. There are other measures also in place, including the closure of Lansdowne Road train station.

FAI sources have, however, acknowledged that the removal of fans from the front two rows of each stand will make it easier to police any attempted incursions on to the pitch. Given the Austria game will be played in between both games against Israel and is Ireland’s only home game of the international window, it is expected to be a lightning rod for protests. Ireland’s most recent home game against Qatar in May was interrupted by several tennis ball protests by advocates for a boycott of the Israel games.

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The FAI fears persistent interruptions of the Austria game by protests could lead to the game being abandoned and forfeited. “While we fully support peaceful protest, I would ask the true fans that are in the stadium to recognise that interrupting the game is not going to derive any outcome,” said chief executive David Courell last week. “You can have your voice heard in a peaceful manner and still allow our young athletes to go out and perform and represent the country.”