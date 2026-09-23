Teenager accused of threatening ill pensioner with hatchet over her son’s €50 drug debt

A 16-year-old who cannot be named because he is a juvenile has been accused of threatening to 'crack' an elderly woman’s skull with a hatchet, at Athlone District Court. Photograph: Courts.ie

A midlands teenager has been accused of threatening to “crack” an elderly woman’s skull with a hatchet during a burglary at her home in August over her son’s €50 drug debt.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, appeared via videolink before Judge Bernadette Owens at Athlone District Court.

The court previously heard evidence of how the teenager was already on bail on knife possession charges when, on August 13th, he allegedly turned up at the pensioner’s home, banging on her door and shouting, “I want my f***ing money”.

At a lengthy bail hearing in Mullingar a number of weeks ago, Judge Michael Connellan heard from Garda Gavin Conway that the teenager was a “very dangerous young man” who was “out of control” due to his own drug use and a desire to cover his father’s €50,000 drug debt.

The court heard how the teen had allegedly taken a hatchet from his own home and gone to the property in Athlone, where he banged on the door.

When the door was opened by the elderly woman, it is alleged he forced his way inside and held the hatchet to her head. The woman, who suffers from pulmonary heart failure, informed him that she is of ill-health, and he allegedly said, “I don’t care, I will crack your skull anyway.”

The teen was looking for the woman’s son over a €50 drug debt, the court heard, and it is alleged he told the pensioner that, if she didn’t pay that debt, he would target her daughter.

It is alleged he then left the property and started to hit a vehicle belonging to the daughter, smashing its rear lights.

The woman previously outlined to the court how she is “living in fear since it happened”, describing the ordeal as “very traumatic”.

Later that same day, it is alleged the teen entered a shop in Athlone Town Centre after-hours, via a back door. There, it is alleged, he stole €400 before removing a black safe from the floor and taking it from the premises. He is also charged with stealing a mobile phone from the shop. The safe was later recovered by gardaí.

He was arrested, detained and made full admissions, the court heard, and the hatchet was recovered in his bedroom.

The teenager was later granted High Court bail by Judge Mícheál P O’Higgins, who heard that he had been “immersed” in drug use for the past year and was in care accommodation.

Since being granted bail, further charges have been brought against the teen, including a number of burglary charges at various locations, all relating to August 30th last. His bail was revoked following these charges and he remains in the custody of Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre.

The judge directed an updated probation report and proceeded to remand the teenager in detention for a further two weeks.