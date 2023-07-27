Ireland’s World Cup clash with Canada most-viewed women’s sports event in Irish television history

There have been over 750,000 streams of Fifa Women’s Cup matches on the RTÉ Player since the tournament kicked off last week. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s Fifa Women’s World Cup clash against Canada on Wednesday was the most-viewed women’s sports event in Irish television history, RTÉ have announced, with an average of 550,600 people tuning in to watch the Group B tie.

Viewing figures were further bolstered by 234,883 live streams of the match accessed through the RTÉ Player, making it the second most-popular live event of the year so far on the streaming platform. Ireland’s first group stage match, against Australia, has been the most-streamed live event of the year so far.

RTÉ2 enjoyed a 68.9 per cent share of the television audience while the match was being played on Wednesday lunchtime.

Overall, there have been over 750,000 streams of Women’s World Cup matches on the RTÉ Player since the tournament kicked off last week.

READ MORE

Ireland’s final group stage match, and their final appearance at this World Cup, will be on Monday July 31st. They face Nigeria, who are flying high in Group B after a shock victory over co-hosts Australia.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe, leading the way, scored directly from a corner in the fourth minute of the match to put Ireland in the driving seat against Olympic champions Canada in Perth on Wednesday, but the Girls in Green ultimately wilted as the match wore on.

Canada ended Irish dreams of progression at their first appearance in a World Cup with two goals either side of half-time.