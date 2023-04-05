Nottingham Forest stand by Cooper but say results must ‘improve immediately’

Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, has warned results and performances must “improve immediately”, in a statement issued to deny Steve Cooper was being sacked.

Forest’s defeat at Leeds on Tuesday left them above the relegation zone on goal difference and extended their run without a win to eight games. Cooper had been close to dismissal in October before being given a new contract to 2025 and the comments from Marinakis did not appear to close the door on a change of manager. Forest play at Aston Villa on Saturday.

[ Cooper struggling to find stability at turbulent Nottingham Forest ]

“No one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest,” Marinakis said.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

READ MORE

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players, to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”

Forest fans chanted support at Leeds for Cooper, who led the club to promotion in May but whose team have taken only six points from 14 away games this season. – Guardian