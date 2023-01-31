Matt Doherty set to join Atletico Madrid on loan

Matt Doherty is set to swap North London for Madrid. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland right-back Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy the 31-year-old Tottenham full-back, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte’s team this term. Doherty follows the path of current Newcastle full-back Kieran Tripper who left Spurs for the Spanish capital.

The former Wolves man has made 44 Tottenham appearances since joining the North London outfit in 2020, scoring three goals. He has struggled for consistent game time ever since picking up a knee injury in April 2022.

Spurs look set to sign Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro, a move which appears to be the catalyst for Doherty’s departure.