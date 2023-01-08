FA Cup: Collins and Knight find the net as Derby ease past Barnsley

Derby booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over fellow League One side Barnsley at Pride Park.

James Collins opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before half-time while Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight also hit the target for the in-form Rams.

Barnsley had made a fast start to the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs in 125 years and almost went ahead in the fourth minute when Tom Edwards’ header was superbly saved by Joe Wildsmith.

Derby, unbeaten in 90 minutes in all competitions since October, gradually settled and went close in the 24th minute when Lewis Dobbin’s header glanced off the bar.

And they took the lead in the 45th minute after Matthew Wolfe handled from a corner and Collins converted the penalty.

Derby doubled their lead on the hour after Barnsley failed to clear and Barkhuizen fired into the roof of the net from 15 yards.

The tie was over in the 79th minute when Barnsley were caught trying to play out from the back and although Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s first shot was saved, he rolled the rebound to Knight to drive in the third.

David Wagner’s first match in charge of Norwich ended in defeat when they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup.

Having taken over from the sacked Dean Smith on Friday, Wagner saw his new side dominate for long periods against their fellow Championship outfit only to lose out to a first-half goal from Jack Vale after Grant Hanley’s error.

It was Blackburn’s second win at Carrow Road in the space of three weeks, having won 2-0 just before Christmas, and a fifth game without a win for the Canaries, with Wagner facing a big challenge when the league season resumes.

Substitute Andy Williams slotted home a 95th-minute penalty to earn Walsall a dramatic 2-1 FA Cup victory at League Two rivals Stockport.

Williams scored after Liam Kinsella had been fouled by Paddy Madden, securing the Saddlers a place in the fourth round for the first time in seven years.

Danny Johnson had opened the scoring for the visitors in the second half only for Madden to level late before the drama at the death.

Liam Delap of Stoke City looks to shoot as Rollin Menayese of Hartlepool United scores an own goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stoke’s Championship struggles were put aside with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Hartlepool to secure a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Alex Neil’s side secured a two-goal cushion at half-time and Pools, fighting against relegation in League Two, could not find a way back.

An own goal from Hartlepool defender Euan Murray in the 16th minute was followed by a predatory Jacob Brown strike two minutes before the break to put Stoke in control.

Even though Hartlepool had their moments, particularly in the first half, Neil’s men never really looked like throwing that advantage away and Rollin Menayese also put into his own net two minutes after the restart.

The Stoke boss might have made five changes from the side that lost the last league game to Preston but this was still a strong line-up and he got his rewards.

Russell Martin rued Swansea’s failure to capitalise on a “brilliant” first half after his side were denied a win in their FA Cup third-round tie at Bristol City.

Liam Cullen capitalised on an error from Rob Atkinson to set up Joel Piroe to shoot into an unguarded net on 15 minutes but the Swans failed to build on their advantage despite dominating before the break.

Antoine Semenyo rewarded the hosts’ second-half improvement with a 75th-minute header from Andreas Weimann’s cross to earn a 1-1 draw and a replay.

Visiting boss Martin said: “We were brilliant in the first half. Some of our build-up play was incredible.

“But we need to make more of the moments when we get into the opposition box. The boys were in a bit of a rush at times and there was a lack of quality.

“They had a couple of penalty shouts but I was really pleased with our composure at the back, which limited them to very few chances.”