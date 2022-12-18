‘We are delighted’: FA confirms Gareth Southgate staying as England manager

The English Football Association’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, has spoken of his “delight” at Gareth Southgate’s decision to continue as England’s manager and lead the team into qualifying for Euro 2024.

After a week of soul-searching that followed the heartbreak of England’s defeat by France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Southgate has concluded there is no reason for him to quit before his contract ends in December 2024.

The 52-year-old had come into the tournament under heavy pressure, prompting him to consider his position, but the broadly positive reaction to the France game has convinced him that life remains in his tenure.

Bullingham, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and [assistant] Steve Holland have always had our full support and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

Southgate’s decision is a major boost for the FA, which did not want to lose him, not least because potential successors are thin on the ground.

The FA has given Southgate, who has been in charge for six years, space to make up his mind. A chief consideration for the former Middlesbrough manger was whether he had the energy to the team into another tournament.

Southgate has endured a difficult period since England’s defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final. He was bruised by the public backlash during England’s demoralising Nations League campaign, particularly when he was jeered by supporters after the 4-0 defeat by Hungary at Molineux in June. – Guardian