LIVE Spain v Germany: World Cup Group E

31 mins: Sule crosses to Muller but well headed away by Rodri. Rudiger takes a shot from 40 yards and it could be out of the stadium. Way over. More frantic pressing from both teams. Not a moments space and high technical ability on display.

Spain 0 Germany 0

29 mins: Bad touch by Gnabry and Spain counter but Rudiger hoofs it clear. Frantic pace to this with high pressing from both sides.

27 mins: Neuer gives away the ball this time badly straight to Spain. But Torres takes a slow touch and it’s blocked down by Raum.

25 mins: Spain keeper Simon gives the ball away twice, once out for a throw-in, another time straight to Gnabry on the edge of the box. Gnabry tries to curl in on his weak foot but it goes wide. More life from the Germans.

22 mins: Nice interplay as Pedri floats into the box and falls to Gavi but they get closed out. Ball comes out at Busquets plays to Alba on the wing who runs in and hits from distance on his weaker right foot, just wide.

18 mins: Spain keep the ball beautifully at the back under intense pressure. They’ve dominated possession so far but Germany have competed well.

13 mins: Really high quality start to this game. Germany showed the dangers of Spain’s high press there leaving them open but Spain continue to do their thing. Dani Olmo dives just outside the box but the referee doesn’t give the foul.

10 mins: Chance for Germany. Germany play through the press brilliantly and Goretzka drives through the middle and through ball to Gnabry, but keeper Simon makes a good save.

8 mins: Off the post! Some possession for Spain as they probe Pedri to Gavi plays to Olmo and it’s a blistering shot from the edge of the box heading for the top of the goal, but it’s a fantastic save by Neuer onto the post. Close.

5 mins: Germany try to put Muller in behind but he doesn’t have the pace. Carvajal wins the ball just outside the box with very high pressing. Ball falls to Asensio on the edge of the box but he miscontrols it.

2 mins: Spain press Germany’s Musiala like mad, three around him just outside his own box. Giving Germany a taste of what they’ll get today.

All-time Germany marginally lead the head-to-head with nine wins to Spain’s eight with the sides playing out eight draws. But Germany have only beaten Spain once since 2000, losing four times, most painfully 6-0 in the Nations League in November 2020. Spain are clear favourites here, but Hansi Flick has packed the midfield with Goretzka and will hope for a change in fortunes.

World Cup history suggests Germany can recover from their bad start. Past winners have proven that early shocks do not necessarily doom a team; the trick is to know whether to change. Spain’s triumph at the World Cup in 2010 may provide the most solace. Vicente del Bosque’s side arrived at the World Cup in South Africa on the back of a fearsome run of form, having won Euro 2008 two years earlier. So their 1-0 defeat in the opening game to Switzerland rocked the tournament. They went on to be victorious.

Luis Enrique warned Spain should not to underestimate Germany in crucial World Cup clash. “We are facing an opponent against which we cannot be overconfident otherwise they will hammer us,” he said.

The teams for today’s match. Carvajal in for Azpilicueta for Spain. For Germany, Thilo Kehrer comes in for Nico Schlotterbeck and Leon Goretzka comes in for Kai Havertz. Leroy Sané still on the bench then.

Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry.

As mentioned, Costa Rica stunned Japan this morning with a late Keysher Fuller winner. It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target in the whole tournament and damaged Japan’s chances of progression. It was also an important result for Germany. Credit to Costa Rica for turning it around after the humiliating defeat in the first game. It leaves the group wide open.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Spain against Germany in Group E of the World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Germany were shocked in their first game against Japan, but have been let off the hook by Japan losing to Costa Rica in the earlier match. Before, a win would have been needed to stay in contention in the group. Now, it is not essential, but still important to excise the demons of the Japan embarrassment. Spain meanwhile started their tournament with a flawless 7-0 win. Can they match that level of performance today against Germany?