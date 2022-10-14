Bohemians appoint former Derry City boss Declan Devine as new manager

Former Derry City manager Declan Devine has been handed a two-year deal as Bohemians' new boss.

Former Derry City boss Declan Devine has been named as Keith Long’s replacement at Bohemians, with the 49-year-old set to attend Friday night’s Airticity League Premier Division clash against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park before taking the reins on Monday.

Devine has been handed a two-year deal and replaces Long, who left Dalymount Park in August. Devine enjoyed two spells as Derry manager, winning an FAI Cup, and also won a league title as a player at the Brandywell.

Devine said: “The opportunity to lead this football club is something that really excites me. For me personally, it gives me so much pride. It is a proud moment for my family too.

“But we don’t have time to celebrate. I have a job to do, I will be completely immersing myself in moving to Dublin, and it will be full pelt from Monday.

READ MORE

“I am going to do everything in my power to ensure this club is back where it belongs and for me, that means Bohs being back at the top of the table.”