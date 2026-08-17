Emergency electricity power and selling up amid flood risk

Margaret Jeffares: 'I have brought charcuterie and salamis into Spain, and they have said, "This is better than ours",' Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

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Surging electricity demand prompted national grid operator EirGrid to call on emergency power plants to boost supplies twice this summer, the State company confirmed at the weekend. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Best wishes, bye for now, cheers. FT columnist Pilita Clark on the lost art of signing off an email.

“I have brought charcuterie and salamis into Spain, and they have said, ‘This is better than ours,” Good Food Ireland founder Margaret Jeffares tells Conor Healy.

My wife was sceptical, but retrofitting our 1970s semi with a heat pump was a smart move, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

People selling their homes should provide certificates assessing their flood risk, according to almost 80 per cent of people surveyed in a new study by Allianz. Dominic Coyle has the details.

New EU rules on sharing of digital evidence put Ireland at centre of crime investigations, writes Maureen King, CEO of iTrust6A, an Irish legal tech company, in our Opinion piece this week.

Q&A: Shares I bought have done very well, but should I sell or leave them to my sons? Dominic Coyle offers a view to this reader query.

Trump Media sees a money-spinner in president’s posts but investors are not buying it, writes Stocktake.

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