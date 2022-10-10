Uefa confirm original Ireland fixtures for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ireland’s original fixture list for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign has been confirmed after confusion surrounding Uefa’s original announcement.

Uefa said late on Sunday night that “they had noticed an issue with the calendar and we ask you to DISREGARD the fixture list that was sent out. A new version will be issued as soon as possible.”

That new version has subsequently not changed. Ireland start their campaign at the Aviva Stadium when France travel to Dublin on March 27th of next year. Greece, Gibraltar and the Netherlands are Ireland’s other opponents as Stephen Kenny’s side will play eight total fixtures in a bid to reach the tournament in Germany.

The qualifying campaign ends for Ireland on November 18th in Amsterdam.

Speaking after the draw, Stephen Kenny admitted it would take something special for his side to finish in the top two and qualify automatically. ”It’s a tough group but they’re very exciting games and a challenge we’ll look forward to,” said Kenny.

”We’re looking forward to playing France and the Netherlands home and away, these will great occasions and Greece and Gibraltar will also present us with a real challenge as well. It’s a group where teams can take points off each other so we can take confidence from that.

”To finish in the top two, we’ll have to achieve something extraordinary but that has to be our ambition to do that. We’ve shown a capacity to get results against tough opposition with the likes of Portugal, Serbia and Belgium. We can take real encouragement from that.”

Fixtures - Euro 2024 Qualifying

March 27th: Republic of Ireland v France

June 16th: Greece v Republic of Ireland

June 19th: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

September 7th: France v Republic of Ireland

September 10th: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands

October 13th: Republic of Ireland v Greece

October 16th: Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland

November 18th: Netherlands v Republic of Ireland