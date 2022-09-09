Lisa Fallon: Win ugly now and the evolution of style for Ireland can come later

It’s been a momentous week for the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

The three points were secured against Finland despite a below-par performance and under the captaincy of Katie McCabe, Ireland dug deep to ride out some ridiculous challenges in Slovakia without an adverse or costly reaction.

They also created a wonderful goal borne from pure intelligence.

Jess Ziu’s interception was quality but the way she attacked the space before engaging their holding midfielder was really clever, and not only did she have the vision to spot Denise O’Sullivan, she timed her pass perfectly. O’Sullivan’s slide-rule pass to Heather Payne was incisive but the way she held her run into the box was crucial.

Denise’s awareness to hold in the space between Slovakia’s defensive line and recovering midfielders meant she could be the beneficiary of Payne’s cutback pass. There was a defensive error in there, but the finish while difficult was exquisitely executed. It was a quality goal from start to finish.

With a World Cup play-off place guaranteed after victory over Finland, coupled with a rare stroke of good fortune as Austria, Serbia and Belgium all lost, Vera Pauw’s team travelled to Slovakia knowing that three points would propel them straight into the second round of the play-offs on October 11th.

The surge of emotional relief after the Finland game was palpable but Tuesday’s match in Senec needed a professional approach because it presented Ireland with a huge opportunity to reduce their playoff workload next month by 50 per cent.

It proved a massive incentive.

Slovakia were always going to bring physicality and tactical fouling to the arena. Their appetite for this type of game was evident in the 1-1 draw in Dublin earlier in the campaign and Ireland did well to get out of that encounter with a point. A last-gasp, defensive intervention from Louise Quinn mattered hugely that night, as a reality check was served in Tallaght after a heroic 2-1 win away to Finland.

On another night, in another time, history suggests Ireland might have lost that game to Slovakia but the ability to dig out the result was representative of the growth that was occurring in this squad.

Fast forward 10 months and once Ireland had the lead in Senec, you never really felt they would give it up because resolute defending has become their calling card. Four clean sheets in this campaign is testimony to the fact that Ireland have developed into a side who can control games without the ball.

The vast majority of Ireland’s 26 goals in this campaign have come from transitions to attack from defending and set plays. But controlling games in possession is something Ireland will have to develop as they continue on this path of progression. Lower ranked teams generally prefer to be defensive, sitting in blocks, frustrating their opponents and waiting to win the ball back to counter-attack when the opposition have committed numbers forward.

It can be really effective but when a team has aspirations of getting to major tournaments and competing at them, they must develop the ability to control the game when in possession also.

Slovakia’s Kristína Kosíková and Katie McCabe of Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

I know this evolution will come, simply because they have enough quality to play and create. The young players coming through the underage ranks are exciting prospects and will further fuel this dimension of the game as it becomes a focus. Ellen Molloy and Abbie Larkin have already broken into the senior squad at just 18 and 17 years old, with neither teenager looking out of place.

The girls in green have demonstrated their ability to win in different ways. In games where points matter, you’ll take an ugly win over a glamorous defeat all day, every day. The six points earned against Finland and Slovakia were not pretty, but they were effective.

The collective mindset was also extremely impressive. No red mist after the nasty challenges! Players focused on the task in hand and instead rose to the challenge. Resilience, composure, determination, and a cleverly worked goal were the evidence of Ireland’s maturity.

The draw for the playoffs takes place today. The first-round matches will be played on October 6th so with just a five day turnaround the second round bye is an enormous advantage. These types of games are cup finals, you just need to get it right on the night.

Ireland can take big scalps and regardless of who their opponent is, it will be a game to play to their strengths. There will be time for the evolution in possession, but October 11th, will be a time to get the job the done.