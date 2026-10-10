Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended after Portugal walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp ahead of their Nations League fixture against Denmark last week. Photograph: Fayez Nurekdine/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by Portugal after walking out on the national team.

Ronaldo left the Portugal squad after he was an unused substitute for a 2-1 win away to Norway in the Nations League on September 27th.

The 41-year-old, who has scored a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, subsequently issued a near 2,000-word statement saying he withdrew from the squad after a “breach of trust” between him and head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese Football Federation has now stepped in, confirming in a statement reported by Lisbon-based newspaper A Bola: “Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo, by decision of the non-professional section, on October 9, 2026, with the objective of ascertaining the potential disciplinary relevance of the facts reported on October 7, 2026.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status.

“The proceedings were sent, on October 10, 2026, to the disciplinary instruction committee of the FPF (Portuguese Football Federation), with publicity excluded until the end of the investigation.”

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s following two fixtures, wins over Denmark and Norway, which left them top of Group A4 with four straight victories, fuelling speculation his international career could be over.

Jesus left the door open to the veteran forward in a press conference after Sunday’s win against Norway, saying: “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.”

Ronaldo argued Jesus had reneged on an agreement about how many minutes he would play, but apologised for his actions and accepted he deserved to be sanctioned.