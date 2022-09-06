Live World Cup qualifier - Slovakia vs Ireland

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final group game of this qualifying campaign. We already know that Ireland will have more hurdles to overcome in their bid to reach Australia and New Zealand next year, the question is how many?

With results elsewhere going as they have, victory tonight would give Ireland the playoff seeding they need to need only one more win to reach the World Cup. Can they get a crucial result tonight against a side that frustrated them back in Tallaght in a 1-1 draw earlier this year? We will find out shortly.

2 mins: Ireland press high up the pitch but Slovakia are able to work over the top of the high line. Škorvánková's cross does take the ball into the Irish box but Brosnan is able to gather comfortably.

Slovakia 0 Ireland 0

1 min: Jess Ziu gets things underway for Ireland! The ball is immediately launched long by Quinn but Slovakia do well to clear the first foray forward. Megan Campbell winds up for a trademark long throw but Slovakia clear, albeit not too convincingly.

Slovakia 0 Ireland 0

Unfortunately there isn’t much of a crowd in at Senec. Makes a big change to the atmosphere from Tallaght on Thursday.

The teams are out and the anthems are done. Ireland are in their orange away kit with Vera Pauw all smiles currently in the dugout.

“You can say there’s a lot of street footballers, very mobile and they know exactly what they do on the pitch. It is a very dangerous squad; they drew against Finland, against us, only small losses against Sweden, so we are fully prepared.”

Vera Pauw’s assessment of tonight’s opposition.

You can read Gavin Cummiskey’s full match preview below.

[ Ireland braced for difficult assignment in Slovakia ]

If Thursday was a case of eking out a result when not playing at your best, Ireland will be hoping for significantly better this evening against a side that has frustrated them in the past.

The main issue against Finland was the opposition inverted full-backs overloading the centre of Ireland’s midfield. Lily Agg was clearly the hero with her header from a set-piece but she will have her work cut out for her in the middle of the park if Slovakia opt for a similar tactic.

SLOVAKIA: Maria Korenciova; Kristína Košíková, Jana Vojteková, Diana Lemešová, Patricia Fischerova, Andrea Horvathova; L’udmila Mat’aková, Dominika Škorvánková, Mária Mikolajová, Martina Šurnovská; Patrícia Hmírová.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Harriet Scott, Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Connolly; Jess Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

The team news is in for Ireland! Niamh Fahey was ruled out of Thursday’s win over Finland through injury and despite hopes she would be available tonight she has not pulled through.

Harriet Scott comes in at wing back and Claire O’Riordan at the heart of the defence, Jamie Finn and Megan Connolly the ones dropping out, the latter through injury, the former through suspension. It is a first start for Ireland for Scott since 2020 and a first competitive start for O’Riordan since 2018.

The only other change sees Thursday’s goal hero Lily Agg replace the injured Ruesha Littlejohn in midfield.