Carvalho wins it at the death to deny Newcastle at Anfield

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Fabio Carvalho scored eight minutes into stoppage time to give Liverpool a stunning 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Liverpool went a goal down in the first half when Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak latched on to a pass from Sean Longstaff and rifled it home in the 38th minute to score on his debut.

The 22-year-old looked to have doubled his tally early in the second half with a superb run and shot, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

That seemed to be the wake-up call Liverpool needed and they struck back in the 61st minute through Roberto Firmino, who coolly drove home Mohamed Salah’s cut-back to the relief of the home fans, some of whom had booed their side at halftime.

Isak’s debut came to an end three minutes after the equaliser when he was replaced by Chris Wood, and the visitors struggled to get the ball up to him as Liverpool pressed forward relentlessly, peppering their goal with shots.

Newcastle defended stoically but Carvalho made the most of their failure to clear a corner, thumping his shot into the roof of the net to snatch a win that lifts Liverpool to fifth in the table on eight points, with Newcastle 11th on six points.