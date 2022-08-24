Rovers aim to set record straight in return leg against Ferencváros

Ronan Finn of Shamrock Rovers training on Wednesday with the squad ahead of the return leg against Ferencváros. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Uefa Europa League

Play-off round (second leg)

Shamrock Rovers (0) v Ferencváros (4)

Tallaght Stadium (8pm, live on RTÉ2)

Fully accepting the improbability of overturning the four-goal first-leg deficit, Stephen Bradley just wants his Shamrock Rovers to deliver improved performance and try to win tonight’s second leg.

While Ferencváros were clinical in the attacking third of the pitch in Budapest last week, Rovers’ manager highlighted negligent defending played a not inconsiderable part in the defeat of his side, which was depleted by suspension, injuries and illness.

“If you look at the goals we gave away last week, they are basic and nothing brilliant in them, just really poor from our point of view,” said Bradley. “We have to do what we do better. They are top players. What have they got? Seven or eight full internationals who play regularly, so we know they are top players.

“Overall, we can definitely be better in our press and be more together. We gave them too much respect last week and if you do that, they will hurt you, and they did. "

Suspended for last week’s game, this one marks a milestone in captain Ronan Finn’s career as the midfielder is set to equal Gary Rogers’ 54-match record for appearances by a League of Ireland player in Europe — and likely to break it in the coming weeks.

It’s been a pretty hectic time on and off the field for the 34-year-old whose partner Jamie Lee gave birth to their second girl, Emmi, last Friday, meaning he didn’t travel to Hungary.

“I would have gone if I was fit and available,” said Finn. “The lads came home at 5am and we were due in the hospital at half-seven. So I would have made it home. [Though] she’d have been absolutely up the walls! She was probably the only one who was happy that I was suspended.

“It was a busy weekend. We got out of the hospital [on Tuesday]. It was a [Caesarean] section, so it was an extra bit of time for her. In between the match against Dundalk and the baby being born, it was a good weekend. That’s two girls, so that’s me done. No little fishermen,” added Finn, a keen angler in his downtime.

All but out of the Europa League, the consolation is the group stages of the third-tier Europa Conference League, the draw for which takes place in Istanbul at Friday lunchtime.

Ronan Finn returns

Having done so with Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk in 2016, Finn is thus set for a third group stage campaign in Europe.

“Obviously you want to win leagues and medals, of course. But when you look back, friends of mine, Ciarán Kilduff, people like that, they have experienced similar situations and it automatically becomes your first highlight. So knowing that we’ve got a group stage coming along, it’s brilliant.”

While Finn returns, Chris McCann, Graham Burke, Simon Power and Roberto Lopes remain out injured.

Rovers have confirmed that Tallaght Stadium has been granted permission to stage their group games despite not being a Uefa category-four ground. However, the governing body is satisfied that the media and corporate facilities at the Dublin 24 venue can be improved sufficiently.

“Following the completion of the South Dublin County Council works on the north Stand and modifications to the main Stand, the stadium will be category four compliant without additional works from 2023,” said Rovers in a statement.