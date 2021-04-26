Rory Best to take up coaching role with USA side Seattle Seawolves

Former Ireland hooker will work as a skills coach with Major League Rugby franchise

Rory Best is to take up a coaching role with Seattle Seawolves. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Rory Best is to take up a coaching role with Seattle Seawolves. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Rory Best is to make is first foray into coaching with the Seattle Seawolves in America’s Major League Rugby. The former Ulster and Ireland captain is to take up the role of skills coach in Seattle, where he will be working alongside another former Ulster and Irish hooker, Allen Clarke.

Best, who is Ireland’s third most capped player of all time with 124 caps and also played 218 times for Ulster in is 16-year professional career, will be with the Seawolves for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

Clarke, who won eight caps for Ireland and was part of Ulster’s 1999 European Cup triumph, and Best will join the new-look coaching ticket led by interim head coach Pate Tuilevuka, making the move from his previous role as Director of Rugby.

“Rory is current on World Rugby trends and playing techniques. He joins the Seawolves coaching staff to help build elite player skills and capabilities,” said a statement from the Seawolves which confirmed the news.

The Seawolves are currently bottom of the Major League Rugby standings with one win from four matches.

Since his retirement Best had been working with the Ulster set-up on an informal basis, and was seen on the touchline during Ulster A’s win over their Leinster counterparts in January. Ulster A coach Kieran Campbell later confirmed Best was working in a mentoring role.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.