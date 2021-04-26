Rory Best to take up coaching role with USA side Seattle Seawolves

Rory Best is to make is first foray into coaching with the Seattle Seawolves in America’s Major League Rugby. The former Ulster and Ireland captain is to take up the role of skills coach in Seattle, where he will be working alongside another former Ulster and Irish hooker, Allen Clarke.

Best, who is Ireland’s third most capped player of all time with 124 caps and also played 218 times for Ulster in is 16-year professional career, will be with the Seawolves for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

Clarke, who won eight caps for Ireland and was part of Ulster’s 1999 European Cup triumph, and Best will join the new-look coaching ticket led by interim head coach Pate Tuilevuka, making the move from his previous role as Director of Rugby.

“Rory is current on World Rugby trends and playing techniques. He joins the Seawolves coaching staff to help build elite player skills and capabilities,” said a statement from the Seawolves which confirmed the news.

The Seawolves are currently bottom of the Major League Rugby standings with one win from four matches.

Since his retirement Best had been working with the Ulster set-up on an informal basis, and was seen on the touchline during Ulster A’s win over their Leinster counterparts in January. Ulster A coach Kieran Campbell later confirmed Best was working in a mentoring role.