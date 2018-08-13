Jacob Stockdale out for up to eight weeks with hamstring strain

Ulster and Ireland winger will miss the province’s opening Pro14 games next month

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale will miss the start of the Pro14 season with a hamstring strain. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale will miss the start of the Pro14 season with a hamstring strain. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale will miss Ulster’s opening Guinness Pro14 games next month due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old, who scored a Six Nations record seven tries in last season’s tournament, faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Ulster tweeted: “Jacob Stockdale suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain in training and is expected to return to play in 6-8 weeks.”

Ulster launch their Pro14 campaign against the Scarlets on September 1st.

An eight-week absence would see Stockdale — last season’s Six Nations player of the tournament — available again just before the Heineken Champions Cup begins in October.

Ulster are in the same Champions Cup group as Leicester, Racing 92 and Scarlets.

Ulster star Stockdale has made an outstanding start to his international career, scoring 11 tries in 11 Tests.

He played a pivotal role when Ireland swept to the Six Nations title in Grand Slam fashion five months ago, and he was also part of their successful Australia tour earlier this summer.

Ireland’s opening Test of the 2018-19 season is against Italy in Chicago on November 3, which is followed by Dublin appointments with Argentina, world champions New Zealand and the United States.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.