Gavin Coombes caps brilliant season with Munster men’s player of the year award

Gavin Coombes has been named Munster men’s player of the year for 2020/21, thereby becoming the youngest winner of the award at the age of 23.

This follows a campaign in which the product of Skibbereen and Bandon Grammar scored 15 tries in 22 appearances (17 starts) the most tries ever scored by a player for Munster in one season. The number eight is in line to make his international debut next month after being named in Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad for the Tests against Japan and the USA.

Tipperary native Dorothy Wall has been named women’s player of the year following an excellent season with a number of top performances on the international stage.

Scrumhalf Craig Casey has been named young player of the year and the John McCarthy Award for academy player of the year went to Ben Healy.

Josh Brennan, son of former Leinster, Toulouse and Ireland player Trevor, has emulated his older brother Dan in being chosen to captain the French Under-20s when they open their rescheduled Six Nations against their English counterparts on Saturday.

The French side also features Théo Ntamack, brother of Romain and son of Emile, at number eight.

Meanwhile, Connacht have signed the Lansdowne and Leinster prop Greg McGrath. Previously capped at under-20 level, the 24-year-old can play as a tighthead or loosehead, and made three appearances for Leinster this season, the first of those coming against Connacht at the RDS last January.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Greg to Connacht Rugby,” said head coach Andy Friend. “He will give us the added depth that we need at tighthead but his ability to play at loose is another boost too. He’s very highly regarded on the club scene and has made a good impression during his time at Leinster, so we’re looking forward to his arrival.”