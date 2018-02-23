Connacht welcome back injured contingent for trip to Benetton

Ultan Dillane is named among the replacements for Saturday’s match in Italy
Jarrad Butler is back in the Connacht team for Saturday’s match. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jarrad Butler and Denis Buckley have returned to the Connacht side to face Benetton in the Pro14 on Saturday (kick-off 12pm Irish time).

Tiernan O’Halloran, who missed the game against Zebre last week through injury is also back in Kieran Keane’s starting XV.

Having come through a full 80 minutes last weekend, flanker Sean O’Brien is named at blindside in an experienced backrow that includes Butler and veteran captain John Muldoon.

Jack Carty is named at outhalf where he will form a halfback pairing with Caolin Blade.

The squad is also boosted by the return of Niyi Adeolokun from injury and Ultan Dillane from international duty, with both named among the replacements. Dillane will return to Irish camp after the clash in Italy.

The clash with Benetton on Saturday will form the first leg of a tour for Connacht which will take mostly the same personnel on to Bloemfontein in South Africa to play the Cheetahs on Saturday 3rd of March.

Speaking ahead of the two away fixtures, head coach Keane emphasised the importance of having depth in the squad; “We have a number of players coming back from injury which will be a big boost against Treviso on Saturday. They are on a great run of wins and I’m sure they will be targeting us especially when they have been so competitive at home this season.

“The majority of the squad will travel on to South Africa, but we have put plans in place for replacements to join the squad after the game in Italy. These two games will really test the depth of our squad and we will need to be at our best if we want to win them.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham; Gavin Thornbury, James Cannon; Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Coulson, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Niyi Adeolokun.

