Ireland

Man stabbed in chest in suspected hate crime in Belfast

Incident happened in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Saturday

Incident happened in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images
Incident happened in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Muhly/AFP via Getty Images
Sun Nov 15 2026 - 13:091 MIN READ

A man who was stabbed in an attack by three men while out for a walk in Belfast was targeted in a suspected hate-crime incident, the PSNI has said.

The victim is being treated in hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The attack, involving three men, took place sometime between 7.30am and 7.45am in the Cliftonpark Avenue area on Saturday.

It is understood the victim was out for a walk when three men confronted him and, during an altercation, he was stabbed in the chest.

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Police said a description of the suspects had one man wearing a tan, black and pink tracksuit, a second man wearing a North Face tracksuit, while the third man was described as significantly tall.

The police are treating the attack as a hate crime and officers have appealed to anyone with information or anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or other types of footage that could assist to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. – PA

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