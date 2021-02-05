Connacht gain vital bonus in return to winning ways

Andy Friend’s team secure important away victory over Dragons at Rodney Parade

Connacht’s Jack Carty lines up a conversion. Photograph: Inpho

Connacht’s Jack Carty lines up a conversion. Photograph: Inpho

 

Dragons 20 Connacht 30

Connacht celebrated an important away victory over cross-conference Dragons at Rodney Parade to close the gap on Conference B leaders Munster.

More importantly perhaps - and still with a game in hand – it helped Connacht widen the gap between themselves and the other Welsh chasers, Cardiff and Scarlets, in the Pro14 race to secure Champions Cup rugby next season.

This was a timely win against a dogged Dragons’ outfit whose hooker Richard Hibbard notched a hat-trick of tries, but Connacht, after two successive defeats, closed out this rescheduled round five game with a valuable bonus point.

The sides were level 13-13 at the break – the home side posting a third minute penalty before Connacht established territorial control through outhalf Jack Carty. Two penalties later, Matt Healy bagged the opening try. Captain Paul Boyle secured the lineout before man of the match Shane Delahunt fed Carty, whose cross-field kick was secured by Matt Healy to touch down out wide.

Unstoppable

Five minutes later they crossed for a second, No 8 Abraham Papali’i unstoppable from five metres out from a second penalty to touch.

However the home side gained a foothold with three successive penalties. Ben Carter was the target man in the line-out, orchestrating the maul for Hibbard to touch down after 23 minutes.

And it got worse when Connacht were pinged for a succession of penalties and lost Finlay Bealham to the bin. Dragons replicated their drive, Hibbard was again the scorer for a 13-10 lead before Carty struck a penalty to level at half-time.

Within minutes of the restart Connacht took the lead when Delahunt fed Caolin Blade who touched down, with Carty adding the extras.

But the visitors’ maul defence continued to leak tries as Hibbard grabbed third, Davies again converting to level again after 52 minutes.

However, the see-saw stopped when Tom Daly scored the bonus point try on 62 minutes.

Carty added the extras and then drop goal five minutes later which was enough to secure a 20-30 victory.

DRAGONS: J. Williams; O Jenkins, J Dixon, J Roberts, A Hewitt; S. Davies, R. Williams; B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother, B Carter, J Maksymiw, H Taylor, B Fry, H Keddie.

Replacements: J Lewis for J. Williams (74), A Owen for Roberts (69), L Baldwin for R. Williams (66), J. Davies for Harris (55), E Shipp for Hibbard (57), C Coleman for Fairbrother (74), G Bateman for Maksymiw (55), L Evans for Keddie (60).

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, T Daly, P Robb, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, N Murray, G Thornbury, P Boyle, C Oliver, A Papali’i.

Replacements: S O’Brien for Robb (14), A Wootton for Healy (65), K Marmion for Blade (60), P Duggan for Buckley (52), J Murphy for Delahunt (66), J Aungier for Bealham (52), O Dowling for Murray (55), E. Masterson for Papali’i (47). Sin Bin: Bealham (32). Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.