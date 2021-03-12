Jamison Gibson-Park retained in Ireland team for trip to Edinburgh

Andy Farrell picks his team for Sunday’s Six Nations game away to Scotland

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrumhalf for Ireland against Scotland on Sunday. File photograph: Inpho

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrumhalf for Ireland against Scotland on Sunday. File photograph: Inpho

 

Jamison Gibson-Park has been retained ahead of the fit-again Conor Murray for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland this Sunday.

Following the win over Italy - Ireland’s first in their opening three matches - Cian Healy comes back in to replace Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead and Rob Herring is reinstated at hooker with Rónan Kelleher among the replacements.

Keith Earls is selected on the wing ahead of Jordan Larmour, while despite his return to fitness and recall to the squad there is no place for Jacob Stockdale on the 23 for the trip to Edinburgh.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.