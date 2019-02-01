Women's 6N: Formidable England a tough assignment for new-look Ireland

Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm – Live RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix



Never mind the treacherous kick-off time. Somehow look past traffic madness of a Friday rush hour on this main artery in and out of Dublin city.

Not to worry about unavailable talent due to the Sydney Sevens – the class of teenager Béibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe and Lucy Mulhall would instantly swell numbers attending a women’s Six Nations game but that war is over. The IRFU won, and ideally these elusive sprinters will rise into national consciousness come Tokyo 2020 – just enjoy these Grand Slam-hunting English.

The RFU are directing their 15-a-side players down a sustainable professional road. It’s happening now. The contracts, while nothing to rave about (up to £30,000), are signed so standards are about to leave Irish amateurism in their wake.

Even Emily Scarratt, a phenomenal attacking-goal-kicking centre, has returned from the Sevens circuit because England value the Six Nations almost on a par with Olympic medals. In fairness, they can afford to.

Scarratt is worth the €10 admission (€15 for the covered stand) alone but her midfield duel with Sene Naoupu might warm the toes on what promises to be a bitterly cold affair.

“We know that conditions are likely to be testing in Dublin,” said England coach Simon Middleton, “but we are looking forward to returning to Donnybrook, a ground we know well, having lifted the Six Nations Grand Slam there in 2017.”

Guided by Scarratt’s penetrating runs, England were stunningly good on that night two years ago. Ireland, in the death throes of a golden generation, were respectable.

This is a new Irish team, led ably by Ciaran Griffin, with experienced heads like Naoupu, Claire Molloy and Ali Miller off the bench, guaranteed to go down swinging.

IRELAND: Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby); Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster); Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht); Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster, capt). Replacements: Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*, Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht)*, Anna Caplice (Richmond), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)*, Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht).

* uncapped

ENGLAND: Sarah McKenna (Saracens); Jess Breach (Harlequins), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury); Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), Leanne Riley (Harlequins); Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women), Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears); Catherine O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Poppy Cleall (Saracens); Sarah Beckett (Firwood Waterloo), Marlie Packer (Saracens), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning). Replacements: Amy Cokayne (Wasps FC), Bryony Cleall (Saracens), Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins), Rosie Galligan (Saracens), Rowena Burnfield (Richmond), Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), Zoe Harrison (Saracens), Emily Scott (Harlequins).

Verdict: England.