Wales set out stall for Six Nations decider with France

Six Nations: France v Wales

Kick-off: 8pm, Saturday. Venue: Stade de France. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 7.30pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One and BBC.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made one change to his starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations title and Grand Slam mission against France.

Lock Adam Beard returns instead of Cory Hill following the 48-7 victory over Italy in Rome last weekend.

Pivac has made four switches on the replacements’ bench, selecting Hill, prop Nicky Smith, flanker James Botham and scrumhalf Tomos Williams, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, among his eight substitutes.

Williams started Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland last month, but he was hurt during that game and has not played since.

Beard, who featured in Wales’ opening three games, is back as captain Alun Wyn Jones’ second-row partner — Jones wins his 148th Wales cap this weekend — and Gareth Davies retains the number nine shirt.

Wales will collect a sixth Six Nations crown and fifth Grand Slam if they win in Paris, but a losing bonus point would still be enough to secure the title if France do not collect a five-point maximum.

Pivac said: “We are all looking forward to Saturday and to the finale of the Six Nations.

“We are four (wins) from four to date, but know this weekend will be a great challenge against a very good French side, but we are looking forward to it.

“We know we need to step up from our previous performances and we want to end the tournament with a performance we know we are capable of.

“We have had great continuity in selection throughout the tournament and that is shown once again with the selection for Saturday.”

Meanwhile, France have named an unchanged side for the clash in Paris.

Les Bleus were beaten 23-20 by England at Twickenham last weekend, but coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with the same starting XV.

Flanker Charles Ollivon captains the side with star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert forming the halfback partnership.

Galthie has made three changes to the bench with New Zealand-born prop Uini Atonio and lock forward Swan Rebbadj replacing injured pair Cyril Cazeaux and Dorian Aldegheri.

Arthur Vincent returns among the replacements, with Galthie going for a 5-3 split after having only two backs on the bench at Twickenham.

Montpellier midfielder Vincent was one of 12 players to contract Covid-19, which caused the fixture against Scotland to be postponed.

France can win the title for the first time since 2010 by beating Wales and Scotland in their final two fixtures.

Les Bleus play their delayed Six Nations game against Scotland in Paris on March 26th.

France: B Dulin; T Thomas, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, D Penaud; M Jalibert, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; R Taofifenua, P Willemse; D Cretin, C Ollivon (capt), G Alldritt. Replacements: C Chat, J-B Gros, U Atonio, S Rebbad, A Jelonch, B Serin, R Ntamack, A Vincent.

Wales: L Williams; L Rees-Zammit, G North, J Davies, J Adams; D Biggar, G Davies; W Jones, K Owens, T Francis; A Beard, A W Jones (capt); J Navidi, J Tipuric, T Faletau. Replacements: E Dee, N Smith, L Brown, C Hill, J Botham , T Williams, C Sheedy, W Halaholo.