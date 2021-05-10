Tadhg Furlong signs one-year extension to contract

Ireland and Leinster tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has signed a one-year extension to his present contract that will take him up to the end of the 2021/22 season. The contract is funded in full by the IRFU.

The 28-year-old prop from Wexford was last week named in the touring party for the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa, having started all three Tests in the drawn series with the All Blacks in 2017.

Furlong has won 49 Ireland caps to date and appeared 113 times for Leinster, winning a Heineken Champions Cup in 2018 and three Pro 14 titles.

Tadhg Furlong commented: “Happy to sign on for one more year. There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future. I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead.”

IRFU performance director, David Nucifora, said: “Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster. He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tighthead’s in world rugby.”