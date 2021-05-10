Ireland’s Six Nations games to remain on free-to-air television

Ireland’s Six Nations games are to remain on free-to-air television for the foreseeable future after the Six Nations confirmed it had reached an agreement “in principle” with Virgin Media and RTÉ for coverage of the tournament.

The new television deal will ensure all three Six Nations Championships (Men’s Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s tournaments) are shared between the two broadcasters.

This dispels fears that some of Ireland’s games may have been shown on pay-per-view television after the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners secured a 14 per cent share in the Six Nations in a five-year deal thought to be worth in excess of €350million.

The new agreement ensures that RTÉ will show fixtures from the men’s tournament for the first time since 2018 after Virgin Media secured exclusive rights to show the tournament in Ireland for the past three years. From next year onwards Virgin Media will broadcast Under-20 and Women’s Six Nations for the first time.

According to a statement by Six Nations Rugby: “Subject to final contractual agreements, it is envisaged that all three Championships will be shared in a balanced way which will see RTÉ again broadcast games from the Men’s Guinness Six Nations, while Virgin Media Television will diversify its coverage to include the Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s Championships for the first time.”

Welcoming the news, Ben Morel, Chief Executive of Six Nations Rugby said, “I am delighted that we have agreed the principles of a unique three-party partnership with Virgin Media and RTÉ, and that they have chosen the Six Nations to build such a strong and compelling collaboration around all our competitions which will be to the benefit of our sport, our unions and of Rugby fans in Ireland.”

Philip Browne, IRFU CEO, said, “Rugby is a participation sport and one that has always, and will always, strive to ensure a balance between finance and exposure.

“It is a win-win for all involved to have the future of all three Championships move through the contact stages with partners that have a history of showcasing our game.

“How we, and our broadcast partners, present our game is important, not only for the hear-and-now of the viewers sitting down together to watch a particular game, but for those who may be inspired to take up the ball and play in schools and clubs. We look forward to working with both Virgin Media and RTÉ on the promotion of our great game across men’s and women’s rugby.”