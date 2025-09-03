‘Heather gets things done’: Pride in Drum as Humphreys begins Áras campaign

Elizabeth Johnston knows Heather Humphreys more than most in the former TD’s home village of Drum, Co Monaghan.

Ms Johnston says she went to school with Humphreys’ late mother, Emily.

“I know Heather for a long time, my daughter Angela was one year further ahead of Heather in school. Heather is very nice, and very thoughtful. She was well known, she worked in Cootehill [serving as manager of the local credit union from 1999 to 2011]. She’s great at promoting things. You couldn’t ask for better,” said Ms Johnston, who returned to Drum 20 years ago after spending periods in England and Northern Ireland.

Other local people similarly spoke highly of Ms Humphreys after she secured the nomination on Tuesday of Fine Gael for the presidential election.

“It’s positive news,” said Adam Graham, who is in his 30s and who highlighted the former minister’s previous experience as a councillor and TD.

“Heather has been good to Cavan-Monaghan and indeed the whole country.”

Mr Graham also reflected on some local projects to which Ms Humphreys lent her support.

“There was the marina project in Clones, that had been delayed for decades and there was also the Peacelink [sports facility outside Clones]. There were some areas of deprivation in Clones, so it’s good to see funding being put into places like that,” he said.

Looking towards election day, which has been set for October 24th, Mr Graham said a win for Ms Humphreys would be a proud moment for Drum.

“Imagine if we could put a sign at either end of the village [to say that a President of Ireland lived here], we might get one of those blue plaques on the hall.”

Heather Humphreys' home village of Drum, Co Monaghan. Photograph: Stephen Farrell

He also felt Ms Humphreys’ Presbyterian faith was a positive. “It’s good to see that someone from that background could be given that opportunity.”

Her focus was always on “the needs of the community” irrespective of background, he said. “They love Heather.”

Further up the village a group of local women gathered in a refurbished building that used to be the local pub, John Anderson’s.

Judith Caffrey, from Co Offaly, married local man Paul McPhillips and came to live in the area five years ago.

“I’m delighted for Heather, I’m relatively new to the area. All the positivity she has brought to Co Monaghan is well received. She is a very positive and uplifting person, full of energy, very personable and authentic. What you see with Heather is what you get,” she said.

Heather Humphreys was very encouraging about the project to refurbish the old Anderson's pub, locals say. Photograph: Stephen Farrell

“I think she’s on-the-level, an honest character and a person that cares about her locality and county and has also worked hard as a TD. She’s proven in everything she’s taken on, she has worked hard.”

Asked if she thought Ms Humphreys would make a good president if elected, Caffrey said she believed so. “If Heather decides to do something, she will give it 100 per cent and nothing less.”

She said Ms Humphreys was very encouraging regarding the project to refurbish the old Anderson pub.

Evelyn Hall has lived in Drum for 47 years. “I think I’m considered a local now,” she said with a laugh.

She too was “absolutely delighted” to hear of Ms Humphreys securing the Fine Gael nomination to run. “I think she’ll be a very good voice for the people and I think she’ll bring plenty of hard work and energy. Heather gets things done. She’s a finisher.”