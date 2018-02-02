St Mary’s avoid scare against plucky St Andrew’s

St Mary’s College 29 St Andrew’s College 18

Hooker Gavin O’Brien’s late try finally ended St Andrew’s brave struggle in a Leinster Schools Senior Cup first round thriller at Donnybrook.

The underdogs were out of the traps quickly and effectively in an enthralling free-flowing back and forth.

There were chances created and lost by both sides, until St Andrew’s scrum-half Daniel James stole a march under the stand.

The support was there to retrieve his kick ahead and tighthead Jack O’Brien touched own in the left corner in the 16th minute.

The St Mary’s back three were full of running, Hugo Conway finishing swiftly on the right, converted by Ruairi Shields, and Eoin Carey benefitted from O’Brien’s skill on the left to make it 12-5 in the 23rd minute.

St Andrew’s were still sticking to their guns, running purposefully, allowing outhalf Aaron O’Neill to strike a penalty.

However, St Mary’s outhalf Sean Bourke’s timing of a pass put fullback Shields fizzing for another try, for a 17-8 lead at the break.

Scrumhalf James turned the screw with a dummy and drive to the line for O’Neill’s conversion to leave two points in it in the 40th minute.

St Mary’s second row Ian Wickham plucked an intercept try 22-15 in the 48th minute.

O’Neill was on target from a penalty and St Andrew’s came in waves without the wherewithal to finish.

St Mary’s stood firm and came one final time for hooker O’Brien to crash over for Shields to convert.

Scorers: St Mary’s - R Shields try, 2 cons; H Conway, E Carey, I Wickham, G O’Brien try each. St Andrew’s - J O’Brien, D James try each; A O’Neill 2 pens, con.

St Mary’s: R Shields; H Conway, B McDonnell, T MacMahon, E Carey, S Bourke, A McEvoy; S O’Reilly, G O’Brien, C McElearney, S Heeran, I Wickham, J Nolan, H McSweeney (capt), N Hurley. Replacements: M Jordan for O’Brien 2 mins, temp; E Franklin for McEvoy, O Byrne for Nolan both 52 mins; J Grant for Hurley 59 mins.

St Andrew’s: R Jordan; N Murphy, Z McClatchie-Ombima, P Perrem, L Hoade; A O’Neill, D James; J Boag, M Siqcau, J O’Brien, B Crowley, A Sullivan (capt), S Gleeson, R Simington, S Keane. Replacements: C Turner for Keane 50 mins; J Hewson for O’Brien 56 mins; A Wallace for Hoade 68 mins.

Referee: C Hogan, Leinster Branch.

Leinster Schools Cup quarter-final draw:

Blackrock College v St Gerard’s School

St Michael’s College v Clongowes Wood College

Belvedere College v Newbridge College

Cistercian Roscrea v St Mary’s College

*Dates & Times to be Confirmed, all to be played at Donnybrook.