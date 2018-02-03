Rory Best explains reason behind attendance at trial

Ireland captain Rory Best was asked after tonight’s game in Paris if he had sought any permission from the IRFU to attend the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding last Wednesday.

“We sign out on a Tuesday night and Wednesday is our day off so technically we don’t need permission to do stuff in our own time,” said Best.

“The reason I was there, it’s on the record I was called as a character witness, and I was advised that it is important that I got both sides of the story so I could make an informed decision about that.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter I will not make any further comment.”

Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best (right) and club and international team-mate Iain Henderson arrive at Laganside Magistrates’ Court in Belfast on Wednesday, where their team-mates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding are on trial for the alleged rape of a woman. Photograph: PACEMAKER

Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and Mr Olding (24), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with one count of rape.

Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

They all deny the charges.

