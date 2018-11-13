Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose back in training for Ireland

Pair missed Saturday’s win over Argentina but are available for clash with All Blacks

Gerry Thornley at Carton House

Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose will both be available for Ireland’s Guinness Series meeting with the All Blacks on Saturday. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose will both be available for Ireland’s Guinness Series meeting with the All Blacks on Saturday. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

As expected Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose trained fully with the Irish squad at their base in the Carton House on Tuesday after missing the 28-17 win over Argentina, as did Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki, who rolled their ankles in last Saturday’s game.

“All trained, all trained,” repeated defence coach Andy Farrell. “We had a full session and obviously we’ll take stock of that over the next 24 hours but they’re on the right track.”

Save for those already ruled out, Sean O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray, Ireland thus have a full deck to pick from, and given how often and well the All Blacks kick, almost always with a view to regaining possession, the expectation is that Kearney will be re-instated.

“Anyone would be happy to have Rob Kearney in the squad,” admitted Farrell. “The experience alone of what he has been through and obviously the experience of playing against New Zealand before, he’s key to any squad. I think we’ve got some good grounding behind Rob as well, and people ready and willing to step in if needs be.

“They (the All Blacks) don’t just kick, they kick very accurately and kick on the front foot. Their ability to get in the air and win the space for the ball is right up there, so, Rob, I think we all know, he’s outstanding in that area. He’s been talking to the rest of the lads for the rest of the week and giving his tips on how to do that as well, so it’s a collective. Look, the ball won’t just be on Rob, it will be on the two wingers and whoever else is in the backfield.”

Farrell was also asked if he and Stuart Lancaster would be capable of taking over the Irish coaching reins from Joe Schmidt after the next World Cup were such a scenario to come to pass, and, with a smile, said ironically: “Thank you very much!

“Look, that type of thing, you won’t expect me to answer that today in the week that we’ve got. What I would say on that is that I have a fantastic job; I really enjoy myself working under Joe, learning. Joe will make his decision in time. I’ll keep enjoying myself and hopefully keep getting better.”

Likewise, when it was put to him that Steve Hansen had suggested Ireland merited being called the best side in the world if they win on Saturday, and was he ‘having that’ he repeated wryly: “Thanks very much again!”

“No,” he said, meaning he was not having that. “Not when a side has been top of the tree for nine years like they have and let’s be fair, it’s been longer than that really. There’s only one team that is top of the tree. But it’s an important year. It’s important for us to keep building and keep trying to close that gap.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.