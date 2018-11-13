Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose back in training for Ireland

As expected Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose trained fully with the Irish squad at their base in the Carton House on Tuesday after missing the 28-17 win over Argentina, as did Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki, who rolled their ankles in last Saturday’s game.

“All trained, all trained,” repeated defence coach Andy Farrell. “We had a full session and obviously we’ll take stock of that over the next 24 hours but they’re on the right track.”

Save for those already ruled out, Sean O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray, Ireland thus have a full deck to pick from, and given how often and well the All Blacks kick, almost always with a view to regaining possession, the expectation is that Kearney will be re-instated.

“Anyone would be happy to have Rob Kearney in the squad,” admitted Farrell. “The experience alone of what he has been through and obviously the experience of playing against New Zealand before, he’s key to any squad. I think we’ve got some good grounding behind Rob as well, and people ready and willing to step in if needs be.

“They (the All Blacks) don’t just kick, they kick very accurately and kick on the front foot. Their ability to get in the air and win the space for the ball is right up there, so, Rob, I think we all know, he’s outstanding in that area. He’s been talking to the rest of the lads for the rest of the week and giving his tips on how to do that as well, so it’s a collective. Look, the ball won’t just be on Rob, it will be on the two wingers and whoever else is in the backfield.”

Farrell was also asked if he and Stuart Lancaster would be capable of taking over the Irish coaching reins from Joe Schmidt after the next World Cup were such a scenario to come to pass, and, with a smile, said ironically: “Thank you very much!

“Look, that type of thing, you won’t expect me to answer that today in the week that we’ve got. What I would say on that is that I have a fantastic job; I really enjoy myself working under Joe, learning. Joe will make his decision in time. I’ll keep enjoying myself and hopefully keep getting better.”

Likewise, when it was put to him that Steve Hansen had suggested Ireland merited being called the best side in the world if they win on Saturday, and was he ‘having that’ he repeated wryly: “Thanks very much again!”

“No,” he said, meaning he was not having that. “Not when a side has been top of the tree for nine years like they have and let’s be fair, it’s been longer than that really. There’s only one team that is top of the tree. But it’s an important year. It’s important for us to keep building and keep trying to close that gap.”