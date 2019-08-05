Pool A: Samoa compromised by low funding and a player drain

Samoa

Who are they

The news that Toulouse’s Joe Tekori has retired from international rugby to remain with the French club in a bid to presumably extend his playing career rather than travel to the World Cup, is a classic example of a serious and compromising issue that the Pacific Island countries face in being denied some of their best players. The squad received a €54,000 donation from the Samoan public; funds raised in a 10-hour telethon. Samoa beat Germany in a two-leg playoff to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Coach

Steve Jackson is a former New Zealand Maori representative and played for Tasman, Auckland, North Harbour and Southland, where he was captain. He was assistant coach at Tasman and Counties-Manukau before securing his first head coaching role at North Harbour, leading them to the Championship win which saw them promoted to the Premiership. He was an assistant coach with the Blues when he got the Samoan position last year.

Samoa captain Chris Vui carries for club side Bristol Bears. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty

Captain

Chris Vui was born in Auckland and played Under-20 international rugby for New Zealand before switching allegiance to Samoa. The 26-year-old moved to England where he joined the Worcester Warriors and then switched to the Bristol Bears in 2019. The backrow forward made 16 appearances for Bristol under coach Pat Lam during last season’s English Premiership campaign.

The one to watch

The 21-year-old prop Alofaaga Sao has been touted as a potential star of the future. Identified in the Samoan domestic championship he has made serious inroads in terms of his development going from weight training sessions with 32 coconuts bundled together to doing 140kg squats at the gym. He is a powerful ball carrier and will get his chance in the Pacific Nations Cup. Arguably their best player is fullback Ahsee Tuala, a lethal, try scoring presence, who plays with the Northampton Saints.

Samoa’s Ahsee Tuala in action for Northampton Saints.Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Their RWC moment

It spawned the gallows humour observation from one Welsh player that ‘thank god we weren’t playing the whole of Samoa.’ Western Samoa beat Wales 16-13 at the Arms Park in a pool match during the 1991 World Cup. The Samoan team contained many luminaries including Pat Lam, Brian Lima, former All Black Frank Bunce, Stephen Bachop who went on to play for New Zealand subsequently and also Blackrock College, Mat Keenan of London Irish and legendary prop and captain Peter Fatialofa.

Best RWC finish

Quarter-finals: 1991, 1995

You bet

500-1

Verdict

They qualified for the World Cup by beating Germany over two legs, comfortably in Apia but with 14-minutes remaining in Heidelberg in the second leg they trailed 28-21 before pulling away to win 42-28. Compromised by a lack of funds, player withdrawals and the sacking of head coach Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua, they have some excellent ball players and will profit from the time spent together at the tournament but lack the obvious quality of previous squads.