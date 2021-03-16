Owen Doyle: Scotland will feel aggrieved at Poite’s breakdown penalties

Brace and Neville leave with heads held high after Twickenham thriller

Owen Doyle

Referee Romain Poite awards Ireland a late penalty during the Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Referee Romain Poite awards Ireland a late penalty during the Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The huge sense of relief could be felt all the way from Murrayfield.

Thanks to a mighty maximum-pressure penalty from Johnny Sexton, Ireland snatched a win at the death. They had earlier contrived to blow a 14-point lead, and they’ll need to look closely at why.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.