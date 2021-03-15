James Ryan and Garry Ringrose ruled out of Ireland’s clash with England

Ireland will have to do without James Ryan and Garry Ringrose for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England in Dublin.

Vice-captain Ryan was forced off for a head injury assessment during Sunday’s 27-24 win over Scotland, while centre Ringrose sustained an ankle injury in that game. The six-day turnaround means Ryan could not complete the return-to-play protocols in time.

Finlay Bealham will stay with Andy Farrell’s squad having provided additional cover at Murrayfield but fellow prop Tom O’Toole will stay with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony will return from a three-match ban for the visit of Eddie Jones’s men.

With O’Mahony back, Farrell could choose to move Tadhg Beirne to the secondrow alongside Iain Henderson, or give Ryan Baird a full debut after he impressed off the bench in Edinburgh.