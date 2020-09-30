Manu Tuilagi an injury concern for England and Eddie Jones

Centre and Lawes both forced off in Sale win over Saints, England squad named Monday

Manu Tuilagi was forced off injured during Sale’s win over Northampton. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Manu Tuilagi was forced off injured during Sale’s win over Northampton. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

 

England suffered a potentially devastating double injury blow as Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes limped off in Sale’s 34-14 Gallagher Premiership victory at Northampton.

Lawes departed in the ninth minute after falling awkwardly when challenging Tom Curry for a high ball, the Saints second row catching his right ankle in the turf as his body twisted on landing.

Soon after, Tuilagi followed him off the pitch having taken a bang to what appeared to be his left Achilles during a bulldozing carry out of defence when Sale were pinned in their own 22.

Both players were in obvious discomfort and had to be helped off before taking their places in the stands with strapping fastened on to the affected areas in alarming scenes at Franklin’s Gardens.

England head coach Eddie Jones is due on Monday to announce a preliminary squad for fixtures against the Barbarians and Italy that take place at the end of next month as the prelude to the Autumn Nations Cup.

Tuilagi and Lawes would be fully involved throughout the campaign and their absence would be a major setback to Jones as he targets the win in Rome on October 31st that might deliver the Six Nations title.

Steve Diamond admitted “it doesn’t look good” when questioned about the damage to Tuilagi’s left leg and it was the only stain on an otherwise pleasing evening for the Sale boss as his team departed the Midlands with a bonus-point win.

It keeps the Sharks in contention for a top-four finish with one round of the regular Premiership season left, while Northampton are left nursing a seventh consecutive home defeat as their freefall continues unchecked.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.