Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster’s semi-final against La Rochelle

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final away to La Rochelle on Sunday.

The Ireland captain came off in the first half of the quarter-final victory against Exeter with a head injury and Tuesday’s injury update from Leinster listed Sexton in the unavailable for selection section although he continues to train under the graduated return to play process.

Outhalf Harry Byrne suffered a hamstring injury early in the Rainbow Cup defeat to Munster at the RDS on Saturday and will be assessed through the week.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Caelen Doris (calf), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring) and the Munster-bound Rowan Osborne (hand injury) will all be assessed through the week ahead of the La Rochelle game.

James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, Scott Penny and Tommy O’Brien all came though their first games back after injury and are available, while Ciarán Frawley will return to training this week after picking up a minor hamstring injury in the captain’s run ahead of the Munster game.