England v Ireland: England player profiles

15 Anthony Watson

Age: 24 Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 93 kg (14st 6lbs)

Caps: 32

Points: 75

Athleticism and pace are the two shining assets of the England fullback. In space he is lethal and is also strong under the high ball. Naturally an offensive player.



14 Jonny May

Age: 27

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 90 kg (14st 2lbs)

Caps: 33

Points: 65

Has pace, panache and a shimmy in his armoury. Once clocked a time over 40 metres that would have brought him in under 10 seconds over 100m. With space lethal.



13 Jonathan Joseph

Age: 26

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs)

Caps: 39

Points: 85

A sharp witted player and is an all rounder who can also slot in at outhalf and fullback . Creative, he has a nose for a gap and is also an accomplished defender.



12 Ben Te’o

Age: 31

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 104kg (16st 3lbs)

Caps: 12

Points: 10

Known from his Leinster days, Te’o is more in the mould of Bundee Aki than Garry Ringrose. Poses a tough, physical presence and a ball carrying threat.



11 Elliot Daly

Age: 25

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 94 (14st 8lbs)

Caps: 17

Points: 39

Along with Farrell is one of England’s most intelligent footballers and a handfull. Has pace but always thinks his way around the pitch in a clever, threatening way.



10 Owen Farrell

Age: 26

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 92kg (14st 5lbs)

Caps: 57

Points: 655

Moving from centre to outhalf means he will have more control of the ball as playmaker in chief. He’ll run the England game ball in hand or with peerless kicking.



9 Richard Wigglesworth

Age: 34

Height: 5’8’’

Weight: 84kg (13st 2lbs)

Caps: 30

Points: 5

A gamble from Jones who is looking for an understanding from the two Saracens halfbacks. Wigglesworth hasn’t started for England for almost three years.



1 Mako Vunipola

Age: 27

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 121kg (19st)

Caps: 48

Points: 5

Hugely important for England’s leadership role in the pack and one of the team’s principal ball carriers. An enthusiastic talker on the pitch with a huge appetite for work.

2 Dylan Hartley (capt)

Age: 31

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 108kg (17st 0lbs)

Caps: 92

Points: 10

Missed the France game with a calf strain. But has always delivered for Jones. The controversies that follow him belie leadership and decision making abilities.



3 Kyle Sinckler

Age: 24

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 113kg (17st 8lbs)

Caps: 9

Points: 0 In the past has been undisciplined or maybe naive. But has real menace around the park with ball in hand and is always ready to go. Passionate and dangerous in the loose.

4 Maro Itoje

Age: 23

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 115kg (18st 1lb)

Caps: 18

Points: 0

An athletic and energetic player who has the ability to disrupt opposition lineouts. Maybe not at his best this season but a proven match winner when on song.



5 George Kruis

Age: 28

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 113kg (17st 8lbs)

Caps: 24

Points: 5

A set-piece specialist his partnership with Itoje will be expected to disrupt the Irish lineout. Athletic player who can slot in at flanker. Questions asked about his physicality.

6 Chris Robshaw

Age: 31

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 109kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 63

Points: 10

A former captain and leader on the pitch, Robshaw has a physical presence and know how. He never stops running lines, tackling and always comes back for more.



7 James Haskell

Age: 32

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 114kg (17st 9lbs)

Caps: 76

Points: 20

The 32-year-old made an impact off the bench against France. It was Haskell’s first Test in a year after being dropped in the autumn and serving a suspension.



8 Sam Simmonds

Age: 23 Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 93kg (14st 7lbs)

Caps: 6

Points: 10

Zimbabwe-born with English granny. Meteoric rise in the England set up. Powerful running and exceptional speed . Carries, tackle, defenders beaten all stack up.