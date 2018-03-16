England v Ireland: Irish player profiles

15 Rob Kearney

Age: 31 Height: 6’2

Weight: 95kg (14st 13lbs)

Caps: 82 Points: 67

Earned man of the match against Scotland. Excellent awareness of space and particularly strong under high balls. Brings critical experience to the defence.



14 Keith Earls

Age: 30

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 86kg (13st 7lbs)

Caps: 66

Points: 135

Rejuvenated this year. Playing with energy and pace. One of the leading cutting edges in the Irish offence with a high work rate and despite his size, physical too.



13 Garry Ringrose

Age: 23

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Caps: 12

Points: 22

Ran Kearney close to man of the match. Magical feet and balance, he finds space in a packed midfield that few others can. Excellent defence too.



12 Bundee Aki

Age: 27

Height: 6’

Weight: 101kg (15st 12lbs)

Caps: 6

Points: 10

Bedded in seamlessly at inside centre. Is a physical presence around the pitch and given a look at the try line he’ll take it. A committed all action player.

11 Jacob Stockdale

Age: 21

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 102kg (16st)

Caps: 8

Points: 50

Another two tries and an intercept against Scotland. Still learning defensive tasks but a lethal scoring machine and has shown a nose for reading the long pass.

10 Johnny Sexton

Age: 32

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs)

Caps: 72

Points: 679

Leader on the pitch, shapes the way Ireland play and controls the tempo with astute tactical kicking. Also takes more ball on in hand and is keen to get into the physical mix.

9 Conor Murray

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Caps: 63

Points: 66

A game shaper with his box kicking and general play. Physique gives him more bang with passing always accurate. The one to Sexton in Paris for the drop goal was perfect.

1 Cian Healy

Age: 30

Height: 6’1

Weight: 115kg (18st 1lb)

Caps: 77

Points: 20

Largely Ireland’s first loosehead choice since 2011. Pacey and physical around the pitch with the sort of aggression that means he plays on the edge. Strong in the scrum too.



2 Rory Best (capt)

Age: 35

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 105kg (16st 7lbs)

Caps: 110

Points: 45

Lineout throwing has been good which is critical for Irish attacking platform. Work rate and tackling around the pitch is always excellent and often unnoticed.



3 Tadhg Furlong

Age: 24

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 126kg (19st 11lbs)

Caps: 22

Points: 0

The Lions tighthead typifies the modern prop with all round ability. Scrummaging is strong but Furlong takes a lot of ball and keeps the tackle count high. Hard to believe he’s only 24.



4 James Ryan

Age: 21

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 108kg (17st)

Caps: 7

Points: 5

Athletic player and for one so young unafraid of the physical challenges of the secondrow. Has good hands and is always intelligent in his offloads.

5 Iain Henderson

Age: 26

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 117 kg (18 st 5 lb)

Caps: 37

Points: 25

Joe Schmidt has gone for Henderson’s more physical dynamic game. Another player with edge, what may be lost in the Toner lineout is gained in ball carrying and tackle count.

6 Peter O’Mahony

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 107kg (16st 11lbs)

Caps: 46

Points: 5

Excellent lineout man and brings a focussed aggression to his general play that allows other players to follow him. Work rate at the breakdown another Irish asset.

7 Dan Leavy

Age: 23

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 106kg (16st9lbs)

Caps: 8

Points: 15

Will look to apply pressure on Owen Farrell. Has the dog in him, a compliment, and puts his head and body on the line in every game. A real mischief maker around the park.

8 CJ Stander

Age: 27

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 114kg (17st 13lbs)

Caps: 22

Points: 35

Uses his power to peel off or take up the ball to break the gain line and make yards. Against beefy England it is a tough ask but he’s successfully done it at Lions level.