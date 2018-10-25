Dates, times and TV details for all of the autumn rugby internationals
Some 45 internationals will take place between October 27th and December 1st
Just under a year out from the World Cup, the autumn international window provides finalists with a crucial opportunity to step up their preparations for Japan.
Joe Schmidt’s Ireland will play four Tests next month, kicking off against Italy in Chicago before facing Argentina, New Zealand and the United States in Dublin.
All of the leading World Cup contenders will have a better sense of where they stand by the end of November with defending champions New Zealand, potential quarter-final opponents for Ireland in 12 months time, also facing Australia and England.
South Africa, the other side Ireland are likely to face in a quarter-final should they both make it out of their respective groups, have seen their stock rise considerably in recent weeks and will look to build on that momentum with matches against England, France, Scotland and Wales.
The final World Cup spot will also be decided at a repechage tournament in Marseille as Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya seek the remaining berth in Pool B. In all there will be 45 internationals played between October 27th and December 1st.
Full autumn international schedule (all times Irish)
Sat, Oct 27th
Australia v New Zealand, Yokohama Stadium Yokohama, 7am, Live on Sky Sports
Sat, Nov 3rd
Japan v New Zealand, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo 5.45am
Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium Cardiff 2.45pm, Live on BBC One
England v South Africa, Twickenham, 3pm, Live on Sky Sports
Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago, 8pm, Live on Eir Sport 2/Premier Sports
USA v Maori All Blacks, Soldier Field, Chicago, 10.15pm
Tue, Nov 6th
Uruguay v Cardiff Blues, Cardiff Arms Park, 7.05pm.
Fri, Nov 9th
Uruguay v Ulster, Kingspan stadium, 7.30pm
Sat, Nov 10th
Italy v Georgia, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, 2pm, Live on Premier Sports
Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield, 2.30pm, Live on BBC One
England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 3pm, Live on Sky Sports
French Barbarians v Tonga, Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, 3pm
Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 5.20pm, Live on BBC Two
USA v Samoa, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian 5.30pm
Ireland v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm, Live on RTÉ/Channel 4
France v South Africa, Stade de France, 8.05pm, Live on Premier Sports
Romania v Portugal, Bucharest, TBC
Russia v Namibia, Kuban Stadium Krasnodar, TBC
Brazil v Maori All Blacks, Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, Sao Paulo, 11pm
Sun, Nov 11th
Canada v Kenya, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 12pm.
Hong Kong v Germany, Stade Dellort Marseille, 3pm
Fri, Nov 16th
Russia v Dragons, Rodney Parade, TBC
Sat, Nov 17th
Romania v USA, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 12pm
Hong Kong v Kenya, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 12pm
Italy v Australia, Stadio Euganeo, Padua, 2pm, Live on Premier Sports
Uruguay v Fiji, Hartpury Coll, Gloucester, 1pm.
Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium, 2.30pm, Live on BBC One
Spain v Namibia, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, Madrid 2.45pm
England v Japan, Twickenham, 3pm, Sky Sports
Georgia v Samoa, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 3pm
Canada v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 3pm
Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield, 5.20pm, Live on BBC Two
Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva Stadium, 7pm, Live on RTÉ/Channel 4
France v Argentina, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille 8.05pm, Live on Premier Sports
Chile v Maori All Blacks, Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago TBC
Fri, Nov 23rd
Kenya v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille 5pm
Hong Kong v Canada, Stade Dellort, Marseille, 8pm
Sat, Nov 24th
Romania v Uruguay, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, 12pm
Italy v New Zealand, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 2pm, Live on Premier Sports
Japan v Russia, Kingsholm Stadium, 2.05pm
Scotland v Argentina, Murrayfield, 2.30pm, Live on BBC One
Spain v Samoa, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria, 2.45pm
Georgia v Tonga, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 3pm
Portugal v Namibia, Stadium Sergio Conceição, Coimbra, 3pm
England v Australia, Twickenham, 3pm, Live on Sky Sports
Wales v South Africa. Principality Stadium, 5.20pm, Live on BBC Two
Ireland v USA, Aviva Stadium, 6.30pm, Live on RTÉ/Channel 4
France v Fiji, Stade de France, 7.45pm, Live on Premier Sports
Sat, Dec 1st
Barbarians v Argentina, Twickenham, 2.30pm, Live on BBC Two