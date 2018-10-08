James Lowe and Scott Fardy due to face Wasps

Injury to Jamison Gibson-Park appears to have solved a selection riddle for Leinster coach Leo Cullen.

The Kiwi scrumhalf, who becomes Irish qualified before the 2019 World Cup, “rolled his ankle” during Saturday’s 30-22 victory over Munster and needed to be replaced by Luke McGrath on 54 minutes.

McGrath is almost certain to start against Wasps on Friday at the RDS, in the opening Champions Cup fixture, with Nick McCarthy or Hugh O’Sullivan set to deputise.

That means the two from three southern hemisphere players allowed in a match day squad would not be an issue with the James Lowe and Scott Fardy expected to be named.

Lowe, outstanding against Munster when scoring two tries, would be retained at left wing, despite Jordan Larmour’s return from a hip complaint, while Fardy is a more difficult decision as James Ryan and Devin Toner could be the Ireland second row in November.

Fardy played most of his international rugby for Australia at blindside but he was sanctioned by the IRFU to specifically play lock.