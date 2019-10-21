Blow for Wales as injury ends Josh Navidi’s World Cup

Backrow will miss Springboks semi-final after injuring hamstring during France win

Josh Navidi will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

Josh Navidi will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

 

Wales backrow forward Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland confirmed Navidi would miss the rest of the tournament because of the injury suffered in the quarter-final victory over France on Sunday.

Wales play South Africa in the semi-finals in Yokohama on Sunday.

Gatland said that Wales would be calling up a replacement, although it would not be a backrow forward.

The suggestion is that he will add a back to the squad, although no decision on any particular player has yet been made.

Navidi’s loss is a blow, but Wales have considerable backrow resources with the likes of Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty all performing well.

Centre Scott Williams and wing Owen Lane could be among those players who come into the mix as potential replacements for Navidi.

Wales will hope to have centre Jonathan Davies available for the Springboks clash.

He missed the France game due to a knee injury, with Owen Watkin replacing him and partnering Hadleigh Parkes in midfield.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.