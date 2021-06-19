‘Huge disappointment’ for Pat Lam’s Bristol after semi-final collapse

Former Connacht head coach’s team throw away a 28-0 lead against Harlequins

The Bristol Bears team after losing their English Premiership semi-final against Harlequins at Ashton Gate. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Bristol Bears team after losing their English Premiership semi-final against Harlequins at Ashton Gate. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam admitted his “huge disappointment” after his side missed the opportunity to reach their first English Premiership final by throwing away a 28-0 lead against Harlequins at Ashton Gate.

In a thrilling game, Harlequins staged a remarkable comeback to score seven tries and win 43-36 after extra time.

Tyrone Green and Joe Marchant both scored two tries for Quins, Alex Dombrandt, James Chisholm and Louis Lynagh the others, with Marcus Smith adding four conversions.

Max Malins scored a hat-trick of tries for Bristol, while Ben Earl and Luke Morahan claimed one apiece and Callum Sheedy kicked three penalties and a conversion.

“We had many chances to finish that game off but we will have to take defeat on the chin,” said Lam.

“Being 28-0 down you have to give massive credit to Harlequins to come back in that way by playing their style of rugby which is a real credit to the game.

“We conceded a try before half-time, when they had a favourable bounce, and we spoke at half-time that they would come out all guns blazing and that the first 10 minutes after half-time would be vital.

“However, we didn’t get control and missed a couple of tackles, which resulted in scores for them which gave them a lot of confidence.

“Late on we had two good chances to score, which would have taken us clear, but we blew them, and in extra time we battled on but we had a few niggles and finished with 13.

“It’s especially tough for the guys who are leaving as there was no fairy-tale ending, but those returning will have a chance to atone.

“It’s a huge disappointment but we are finally getting a break after a long hard year. At least we fired some shots in this semi-final, unlike last year, and it’s still been an incredible year.”

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard explained that the team did not panic despite falling so far behind.

“There was no panic at half-time,” he said. “It was surprisingly calm as we knew we had to stay in the game and we just made a few minor alterations.

“We had to get the scoreboard moving to gain momentum and our medical staff gave valuable advice at full-time.

“Since January, we haven’t got carried away with anything. We have taken it game by game and not got too high or too low and not panicked when we have had setbacks.

“Next week will be a totally different one in terms of approach but we will have Andre Esterhuizen available and he will be needed to deal with the physical onslaught that will come from the opposition.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.