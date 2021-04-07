Gordon D’Arcy: Tempo of Exeter’s heads-up game plan likely to expose Leinster
To reach the semi-final without Ryan and Ringrose would be an incredible achievement for Cullen’s side
Jonny Gray of Exeter has his shirt pulled by Mickael Guillard of Lyon during the Champions Cup Round of 16 clash at Sandy Park. The way Exeter play demands an enormous work rate by players off the ball and all the fundamental skills on it. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Keeping the ball alive, and winning as a result, should force rugby people in Ireland to reframe how we implement our collective strategy.
Before the gap widens any further.