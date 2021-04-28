Gordon D’Arcy: Ronan O’Gara will be wary that return home could be coaching cul-de-sac
La Rochelle coach will be relishing pitting his wits against the Leinster coaching ticket on Sunday
Ronan O’Gara pitting his wits against Stuart Lancaster is one of the many tasty subplots in Sunday’s semi-final between his La Rochelle side and Leinster. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Hell is a May Bank Holiday semi-final in France. Even if you win. It is Test match rugby in a furnace. Hell.
Victory means you get to go to work Monday morning. Lose, and everything stops.